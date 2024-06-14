Grade the Trade: Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Draft in decisive new proposal
Laying out the details
There is no guarantee that Williams will still be on the board in the late lottery, but the Cavaliers would almost definitely have one of Williams and da Silva available if they move up into that range. To do so, they will have to convince another team to move out of the lottery, meaning Cleveland would have to part ways with one of their proven players along sick the 20th pick.
Jumping into the top 10 from 20 is a near impossibility, making picks 12-14 the most likely choice for the Cavs. After a fall from grace, the Sacramento Kings are looking to reignite the fire that brought them to the NBA playoffs for the first time in 17 years last season. With pick 13 in the draft, the Kings could be an ideal trade partner for Cleveland.
In this deal, Sacramento deals their unhappy addition from last year Sasha Vezenkov. In the Euroleague veteran's introductory NBA season, he rarely saw consistent playing time and has informed the team he wants to leave the Kings organization. With Cleveland's ongoing need to add frontcourt depth and shooting, Vezenkov could be an interesting target. For the Kings, adding another offensive weapon with Caris LeVert may be worth dropping seven spots rather than keeping a disgruntled player.
LeVert could serve as either a starter next to De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt or continue his role with the Cavs as the sixth man and leader of the second unit. The King's backcourt and wing rotation needs to be addressed, and the Columbus native LeVert gives them another option. LeVert is also an expiring $16 million player, meaning Sacramento can negotiate his next contract to meet their financial needs or cut ties and open up more cap space if the relationship is not viable for the long-term future of the team.
How do the Cavaliers react to this offer?