Grade the Trade: Cavaliers move on from Okoro to add a Champion veteran forward
Laying out the Details
In this mock trade, the Cavaliers sign and trade Isaac Okoro for Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes who has two years left on his contract making 18 million dollars this season and 19 million dollars the next. It is a fairly pricey contract, but the 32-year-old forward would be a great fit for the Cavaliers with his ability to play either forward position with his length, defense, and shooting ability.
Also, Barnes is a former NBA champion as the starting small forward for the 2015 Golden State Warriors who defeated the Cavs in six games to win the title. He was also on the 2016 Golden State team that lost to the Cavs in seven games for the franchise's first title. His deep postseason experience would quickly prove valuable to the Cavaliers where many of their key players are younger with limited postseason experience.
Harrison Barnes played all 82 games two seasons in a row. Health and durability is a major factor in a team's ability to have success in the playoffs. Last season, Barnes averaged 12.2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 47 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep. For his career, Barnes shoots three-pointers at 38 percent.