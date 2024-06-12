Grade the Trade: Cavaliers keep core intact, add talented wing in 3-team proposal
Laying out the details
With Cleveland's continued need at the forward spot, Hunter could prove to be a target who would not cost the Cavs one of their core players. Reports have suggested the Cavaliers are hesitant to part with their core four despite the mixed results. At roughly $21.7 million next season, Hunter would not cost the Cavs as much as obtaining a star forward would.
In this deal, the Hawks find suitors for both Hunter and Capela by adding in the Oklahoma City Thunder to the mix. The Thunder have been linked to numerous big men this summer as they search for another interior presence who can improve their rebounding numbers. They also bring in another veteran two-way player with LeVert, adding size, shooting and experience.
For Atlanta, they add two young players who have proven they can impact winning already. Lu Dortz is renowned for his defensive prowess, making him an ideal defensive anchor for the limited Hawks. While Josh Giddey has scoring weaknesses, Trae Young's excellence and Giddey's size and passing cover for his shooting woes. The Hawks also add two first-round picks to add to their young core. If the Hawks retain their number one pick and select Alex Sarr, dealing Capela for this return would be a great move for Atlanta.
Oklahoma finds a veteran big man who can play alongside or behind standout prospect Chet Holmgren. Holmgren's thin frame posed problems for the Thunder in the playoffs as larger centers were able to overpower Chet on the glass. The former rebounding leader could be a perfect solution to the Thunder's needs in the frontcourt, and LeVert becomes another positive addition to their perimeter shooting and defense.
How would Cleveland approach this multi-team transaction as the only team to receive just one player?