Grade the Trade: Jarrett Allen joins former West rival in bold mock trade
Do the Cavaliers Accept?
With this trade proposal, the Cavaliers find a more appropriate player to play next to Evan Mobley. Andrew Wiggins could be the perfect stretch four that Cleveland is looking to bring in. He is a long and athletic defender who can guard multiple positions. On the offensive side of the ball, he is a threat to cut and finish around the basket with his length and elite athleticism, but he also is a career 35 percent from three-point range and can space the floor enough to force defenses to respect him.
Moses Moody is a talented young guard who shows a lot of promise. In his third season with the Warriors, he was given more minutes and opportunity (17 minutes a game) and was able to score 8.1 points a game on 36 percent from behind the arc. With his age, athleticism, and shooting ability, Moody could be a great backup wing for this Cavaliers team.
The main concern for the Cavs with this trade would be the fear that Andrew Wiggins best years are behind him. He is 29 years old and has not been the same player since the Warriors NBA Championship in 2022. He only played 37 games in the 2022-2023 season due to personal reasons, and in the 2023-2024 season his scoring went down to 13.2 points a game
However, the Cavaliers might be willing to pull the trigger on this trade in the hopes that Wiggins can go back to being who he was in the 2021-22 season. That year Wiggins was named an All-Star as he scored 17 points a game and shot 39 percent from three-point range. He was a great two-way player, doing a great job guarding some of the best forwards in the NBA. He was also arguably the second-best player on his team during the Warriors title run averaging 18 points and 9 rebounds a game during the 2022 NBA Finals.
The Cavaliers should make this deal as Wiggins is still a strong two-way player, and would be a much better fit to play alongside Mobley. They would be wise to not pass on this opportunity to bring in a tall, athletic, and experienced forward of Wiggins' caliber. A change of scenery just might bring his production back to what we saw a few years ago.
Ultimately, this trade receives a B grade. Primarily it does not get an A because the Cavaliers might not be getting a strong enough player to replace Jarrett Allen. Allen is in the prime of his career, and Wiggins looks like he could be on the decline. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers should be hopeful a change of scenery revives Wiggins to be the player he was two years ago. This trade would be worth that risk with Wiggins still being a strong two-way player who can shoot the three and score around the rim with his athleticism.