Grade the Trade: Cavaliers deal Okoro to division rival in Fanspo proposal
Do the Cavaliers say yes?
As aforementioned, the Cavaliers are in desperate need of a real frontcourt presence off the bench. A single mild injury to Allen or Mobley could derail the Cavs' season and rotation far too much to risk. With the free agency market washing up, Cleveland's best option is moving one of their remaining valuable trade assets for a realistic backup center.
While Boucher is an expiring contract and could be another one-year rental, the 6-foot-9 center is still a productive NBA player who can add to the Cavs' rebounding efforts and stretch the floor enough to add versatility to the offensive gameplan. While Boucher is not a specialist at any specific skill, he can give positive impact in various areas. When healthy, Cleveland will typically deploy one of Mobley or Allen at center, meaning Boucher's minutes would be limited fairly often. Adding an imperfect but helpful center is an ideal path forward for Cleveland at this point of the offseason.
Losing Okoro for Boucher, however, is a tough sell. Okoro is imperfect, but his defensive talent and growing offense could make him a real wing threat for years to come. Sending him to a young, smart division rival in exchange for a less-than-stellar center is nothing exciting. Boucher, on his own, is a good player, but he is not as valuable as Okoro. The second-round pick does little to sweeten the deal, either.
The Cavaliers have reportedly played hardball this summer with Okoro trade offers, asking a high price for the Auburn prospect. Dealing him for a player of Boucher's caliber is highly unlikely, then. Instead, Cleveland would probably prefer that Okoro accept his QO and revisit the matter at the trade deadline.
If Okoro is on an expiring contract again this season, the Cavs cannot end the year and allow him to leave for nothing. The Cleveland Cavaliers must find a long-term solution to their Isaac Okoro problem, but Boucher is not the answer.