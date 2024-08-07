Grade the Trade: Cavaliers deal Okoro to division rival in Fanspo proposal
Laying out the details
As Okoro's future is still undecided, fans online have taken an opportunity to discuss his next destination. In a new Fanspo mock trade, Cleveland's young wing joins a division rival in exchange for an intriguing big man.
In this move, the Toronto Raptors deal another talented veteran in exchange for a younger player to pair with their current young core. With a defensive-minded point guard in Immanuel Quickley as the floor general of the future, putting Okoro as his running mate alongside RJ Barrett could carve a path to success for the Raptors' future.
Right now, the Raptors are far from contending, dealing OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam this year. In exchange, Toronto targeted young players who have already proven themselves in some capacity rather than a bevy of draft compensation. This trade continues that trend, giving the Raptors a viable starting wing who fits the timeline and needs of the team. A backcourt of Quickley and Okoro could pester rival teams to the point of exhaustion, helping the Raptors regain their standing in the Eastern Conference.
Boucher, a member of the 2019 Championship squad, has one year left on his deal, making him a prime trade candidate for the Raptors. Sending him to Cleveland for a long-term opportunity with Okoro is a no-brainer. For the Cavaliers, though, is dealing a 23-year-old prospect for a 31-year-old veteran on the decline worth it?