Grade the Trade: Cleveland Cavaliers bring Golden State Warriors forward home in proposal
Does Cleveland say yes?
For the Cavaliers, the upside of bringing in Adnrew Wiggins and Moses Moody is pretty clear. the Cavs are undersized on the wing, and their frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley is too redundant when the playoffs arrive.
Wiggins is an All-Star forward with a track record of floor spacing and defensive versatility. Cleveland drafted Wiggins first overall in the 2014 NBA Draft but traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love. Wiggins has since won an NBA championship with the Warriors and earned one All-Star appearance.
He has not lived up to the hype as the "next LeBron James" that so many top prospects are given, but Wiggins' skillset would fit perfectly in the Cavaliers' system as a stretch forward. Likely, Wiggins would be moved to the power forward position with Mobley moving to the five.
Over his career, Wiggins has only played 13 percent of his minutes in the frontcourt. With the Warriors, however, Wiggins has averaged 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in Golden State with roughly 33 percent of his minutes in the frontcourt. He has thrived most in a small ball system as a stretch 3/4 alongside a playmaking defensive anchor. With the Cavaliers, he would have an opportunity to expand this role even further and rediscover the potential he found with the Warriors.
As for Moses Moody, the Cavaliers add another young floor-spacing forward in Moody. In a sense, getting Moody in the deal is insurance to help with the loss of Okoro. Moody is not the defensive juggernaut that Okoro has become, but he provides more consistent 3-point shooting and better size at 6-foot 6-inches.
Slotting Wiggins into the starting frontcourt with Moody joining the second unit would give the Cavaliers a much more 3-point-oriented offense, a formula that has played a major role in Cleveland's recent success in the wake of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley falling to injury.
This would not be a perfect trade for either team, as there is no guarantee the new additions can quickly and seamlessly fit into the respective gameplans, but the returns for both the Cavaliers and Warriors have the potential to make major contributions toward a postseason push now and in the future.