Grade the Trade: Cleveland Cavaliers bring Golden State Warriors forward home in proposal
Laying out the trade
Recently, the Warriors' expected franchise forward Andrew Wiggins has hit a slump in his shooting and rebounding. As of late, the Warriors are reportedly open to trading Wiggins for the right offer, and the Cavaliers could become the best trade partner available in this scenario.
Golden State's largest pain points this year are partially caused by one troublesome forward in Draymond Green; however, the entire roster's lack of size and defensive prowess are a constant thorn in their side. While Green's prolonged suspension plays a factor, the Warriors do not have any true defensive anchor at any point when Green is on the bench, either.
While the Warriors do not want to forego any sort of future foundation by giving up their young talent, this trade allows them to retain Jonathan Kuminga and add two young proven defensive talents with offensive upside. Jarrett Allen is in the midst of a career stretch with the Cavs, and Isaac Okoro has elevated his 3-point shooting to new heights and become a true 3-and-D wing.