Grade the Trade: Cavaliers send Mobley to the Warriors in controversial mock deal
Would the Cavaliers make this trade?
The Cleveland Cavaliers are a hyper-talented team that, at full strength, doesn't offer a lot of balance and versatility. They have two small guards, two non-shooting bigs, and are stuck trying to pile lineups with either defense or shooting around those core four players. Their scoring will mostly come from the guards, and the defense from the bigs.
Jonathan Kuminga would come in and break the molds. He would give them a hyper athlete at the forward position, someone who is nearly undeniable at the rim but is also comfortable shooting off-the-catch on the perimeter. He can defend at the point of attack while possessing the size and strength to defend larger players. He effectively combines many of the Cavaliers' role players into one rising-star-package.
Moving Evan Mobley would be a steep price to pay. He's one of the youngest players ever to make an All-Defense First Team, and many considered him the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year early this season before he went down with his knee injury.
This deal recognizes that Mobley has proven more in his career than Kuminga, but also leans into the fact that Kuminga is on an All-Star trajectory. Mobley may never add enough to his offensive game to be an All-Star; on the other hand, he may suddenly develop his 3-point shot and be a Top-10 player. Kuminga probably doesn't boast that high-end upside, but his isn't far off.
The fit of Kuminga with Jarrett Allen is undeniable, and in lineups where the likes of Dean Wade and Sam Merrill are spacing the court around him he should absolutely pummel opponents. This is a steep price, and it's hard to give up on a homegrown star, but this deal probably makes the Cavs better, both now and moving forward. That makes it worth making.
Grade: A-