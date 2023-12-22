Grade the Trade: Cavaliers deal Mitchell to Heat in blockbuster proposal
A decision can be both difficult to make and inspire strong emotions in both sides. There are many fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers who feel strongly that it would be a mistake to trade All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell; the organization might be among them. There are also some fans and many media members who think it's clear that the Cavs need to trade Mitchell by this year's trade deadline.
Neither side is wrong just because you hold the opposite view; both arguments hold water. There are pros and cons on both sides. As the organization looks to the future and what this team can accomplish, it faces a difficult and understandably conflicting decision: should they trade Donovan Mitchell?
Donovan Mitchell would have plenty of suitors
If the Cavaliers began listening to trade offers for Mitchell, they would have a large number of suitors. He is without question the best player who could potentially be dealt this season, and the number of teams interested would greatly dwarf those who would engage on a deal for Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan or Pascal Siakam.
That level of interest could allow the Cavaliers to exert external leverage in trade negotiations, forcing teams to bring a significant package to the table. It's impossible for the Cavs to expect to get back two solid players, a good prospect and the control of five drafts; not only has the market shifted since their deal 16 months ago, but Mitchell is much closer to free agency.
Even so, teams will need to make strong offers to bring in Mitchell. One team known to take big swings at stars on the trade market is the Miami Heat, and they would almost certainly be one of the teams interested in Mitchell. Let's look at what a trade offer from the Heat could look like and whether it's something that the Cavaliers should consider.