Grade the Trade: Knicks strike again, get Mitchell from Cavaliers in new proposal
The NBA trade market is a little like a game of hearts. Early in the game, rumors are bandied about just like clubs and diamonds and (most) spades are played; it's important setup, but ultimately has no effect on the score. Then someone plays that first heart, "breaking" the suit; suddenly points are being awarded left and right.
The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors broke hearts and kicked off the NBA trade season on Saturday, with OG Anunoby now a member of the Knicks and Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett headed to Canada. What's more, the Knicks clearly aren't done trading.
New York Knicks aren't done trading
In trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks moved both their most and least-efficient creators. They now have Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle...and nothing else. Every other player is best deployed in a supporting role or as finishers. If the Knicks are going to contend, they need to find a true offensive co-star for Brunson, a player who can create shots at a high level. That player could be Donovan Mitchell.
It has been reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are not interested in trading Donovan Mitchell, but that information only holds water until it doesn't. Check out this report from a week ago that says the Raptors will "do whatever it takes to keep Anunoby" and you can imagine a world where the Cavs change their stance on Mitchell.
If the Knicks are coming for Donovan Mitchell, then, what would their trade offer be?