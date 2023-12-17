Grade the Trade: Cavaliers trade Warriors for Draymond Green in wild proposal
Laying out the bold trade
The Cavaliers have been in the headlines because of the injuries to Evan Mobley and Darius Garland and the potential impact that could have on Donovan Mitchell, a player that many teams are monitoring should he become available for trade. The Cavs' goals for this season will include trying to convince Mitchell to stay in Cleveland.
The Warriors have been in the headlines for a very different reason: yet another outburst from star defender Draymond Green, and the latest suspension that is for an "indefinite" amount of time as the NBA loses its patience with Green. It's possible that the Warriors also lose their patience and decide to move on from Green.
If so, what would a Draymond Green trade look like? And would the Cavaliers be interested in the four-time champion? If they were, this is what Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey proposed as a deal between the two teams:
The Warriors would be washing their hands of Green but not of a defensive identity, swapping out the versatile Green for the size and shot-blocking of Jarrett Allen. The Warriors revolutionized small-ball but now they are struggling against the size of many of their Western Conference opponents. Allen gives them size on defense and on the glass, in addition to his gravity rolling to the rim.
Sam Merrill is included to make the money work, but he is one of Cleveland's secret weapons off of the bench and would give the Warriors another elite shooter to develop into their system. Allen and Merrill would allow the Warriors to get younger and more dynamic, at the cost of one of the most proven playoff defenders in NBA history.
If the Warriors can talk themselves into it, should the Cavaliers pull the trigger?
