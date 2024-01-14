Grade the Trade: Cavaliers deal Mitchell in bombastic three-team pitch
Who is involved in the trade?
One of the teams most expected to be involved in any trade for Donovan Mitchell is the Miami Heat, who have been chasing star guards for years to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Most recently, they trade to trade for Damian Lillard before he was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks. Mitchell would be an excellent fit with their stars and help propel them to new heights of contention.
The problem with the Heat and Cavaliers working out a trade for Donovan Mitchell is that both teams want players who can help them win, rather than purely long-range draft picks. The Cavs might be open to a deal involving Jamie Jaquez Jr., but the Heat are understandably reluctant to trade him.
Could they instead pull in a third team to give them the ammunition to make such a trade happen? That's the idea behind this proposal by the popular trade site Fanspo, which sent not only Tyler Herro but also Jerami Grant to the Cavaliers:
The Heat get their guy in Donovan Mitchell and don't have to give up Jaquez to do it. The Portland Trail Blazers would add a couple of young prospects in Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic, as well as Caris LeVert and a pair of picks. Unless the Blazers see Grant as an All-Star forward, that's a reasonable return for a player whose contract is far from cheap as he ages.
This is a deal the Heat would likely be happy to do. It's a trade the Blazers are less likely to make, but there's an argument to be made. What about the Cleveland Cavaliers? Do they make this trade?