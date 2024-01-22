Grade the Trade: Cavaliers deal Mitchell for rising star in riveting proposal
Should the Cavaliers make this trade?
Our normal disclaimer here: this is not an evaluation of whether or not the Cavlaiers should trade Donovan Mitchell this season. Instead, we are evaluating the merits of a deal if the Cavaliers decide to explore trades; in that hypothetical but very reasonable universe, it's important to understand what deals may be out there.
With that understood, let's look at the trade. Is this one that the Cavaliers should consider? It absolutely has juice. Keegan Murray continues to break through the ceiling of what was expected of him, and he's only in his second season. Last year he set the record for most 3-pointers as a rookie, and while he's slightly behind that pace this year he has made up for it by taking a major step forward as a shot creator. He is averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as the starting small forward on a team with two other All-Stars.
Defensively he has taken a major step forward as well. The Kings deploy Murray on the best opposing perimeter player and he has done an admirable job slowing them down. He would be a true asset for the Cavaliers defending on the wing and providing complementary shooting and scoring for Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
What's more is that this trade brings in a number of other valuable pieces as well. Harrison Barnes is further depth at forward and brings champinoship pedigree, while Malik Monk could replace Caris LeVert if the Cavs move him in another trade or be moved on himself. Davion Mitchell has been linked to the Cavaliers before as a defender and ball-handler to fill out their guard depth.
There is probably not a perfect deal out there for Donovan Mitchell, but this has a lot to like. Keegan Murray truly does appear to be a budding star, and the Cavs could be downright nasty in a couple of seasons. They would need someone on the team to leap into Top-15 status to have a real shot at a title, but this group would be deep, balanced and dangerous.
Grade: A