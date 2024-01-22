Grade the Trade: Cavaliers deal Mitchell for rising star in riveting proposal
What would a Mitchell trade look like?
The Sacramento Kings have built a really good team after decades of mediocrity. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis may not be Top-10 players, but both are perennial All-Stars now and are the backbone of one of the league's best offenses.
Now it's time for the next step, and the Kings are reportedly searching for an upgrade. They have mostly been pursuing a power forward to put next to Sabonis, inquiring after players like Pascal Siakam and Jerami Grant. Yet they also could use a high-octane scoring threat to pair with Fox, and it's very possible they would take a swing at Donovan Mitchell.
If they were to make an offer, the Cavs shouldn't even consider any deal that doesn't have Keegan Murray in it. The second-year forward is one of the best shooters in the league, is an excellent perimeter defender and is a budding star. The Kings have been turning away all comers for Murray, and rightfully so, but if they want someone like Mitchell they would have to give him up.
The Kings would be getting a bona fide perimeter star in Mitchell, and between he and Fox they would have two of the half-dozen top scorers in the league. Now add in Sabonis running offense from the elbow and Kevin Huerter still sprinting off of screens and the offense could legitimately approach unstoppable.
Is that worth giving up Murray? Perhaps not, but it's not crazy to think they would bank on Mitchell's proven ability over Murray's upside. They could elect to include Trey Lyles over Malik Monk, or to negotiate one of the first-round picks into a swap. The core here is Murray for Mitchell, and that's a difficult call to make.
If the Kings decide they are game, should the Cavaliers make this trade?