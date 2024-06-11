Fact or Fiction: Are the Cleveland Cavaliers pursuing Jimmy Butler in trade talks?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most popular teams in early NBA trade rumors since news dropped that Darius Garland's agency could request a trade this summer.
Despite the ongoing NBA Finals with a historically-great Boston Celtics team leading 2-0 over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, many stories and much attention has already shifted to the potential swings and changes that could come this offseason. From the Philadelphia 76ers' star search to LeBron James' possible exit from the Los Angeles Lakers, the Association is anything but starving for more topics to interest fans.
In recent days, a surprising development came for the Cleveland Cavaliers' trade targets. Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler has seen his names joining the trade fray after a public feud with Heat owner Pat Riley at the end of their postseason run. Butler was injured during Miami's first-round exit against the Celtics, but he claimed the results would have been different if he was healthy. Riley countered that players should be quiet if they are not playing.
The palpable tension has led to rumors that Butler could force his way out of Miami if the Heat are not willing to commit a maximum contract extension to the 34-year-old All-Star. While the Sixers could target a reunion with Butler, the Cavaliers have also been suggested as a "dark horse" trade suitor to pair Butler alongside Donovan Mitchell.
Are the Cavaliers targeting Jimmy Butler this offseason?
In short, the Butler rumors did not originate from Cleveland or Miami sources. Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey sparked the subject after making an assumption the Heat-Butler relationship could crumble during extension talks.
""This is just me talking. I didn't ask anybody questions or anything like that. But the one team that, if they were willing to trade Jimmy - I don't know if they are - the one team I would pay attention to is the Cleveland Cavaliers.""- Keith Pompey
Pompey began his statement clarifying that there are no internal sources from either side that Cleveland has made calls regarding Butler. There is potential that Pompey prefaced his words to avoid leaking any insider information, but for now, there is no concrete evidence that the new Butler-to-Cleveland rumors have any foundation.
While the Cavs could enter the star search this summer, Butler is an unlikely candidate given his age, price tag and recent injuries.
Financially, bringing Butler to the Cavaliers is not an easy task and could cost both Garland and Jarrett Allen. Unless the Cavs are confident that trading for Butler would launch them into title contention immediately, they should be wary of surrendering two of their young core players to add an aging star who would expect a lengthy and expensive extension in his first season.
When healthy, though, Butler is an undeniably upgrade for the Cavs. In the playoffs, Butler has led the Heat to two unlikely Finals appearances as the best player on the squad. Pairing Butler with a perennial All-Star in Mitchell could possibly lessen Butler's workload and help him avoid injuries going forward, but the Cavaliers would still have to pay Butler, Mitchell and Evan Mobley maximum contracts in the near future.
While the Butler era in Miami may come to an early end, other rival franchises will surely make their bid for Butler. The Cavaliers do not have immense draft capital to offer, meaning the Heat would have to prioritize Cleveland's young talent and demand one of, if not both, Garland and Allen.
Final Verdict: Fiction
As it stands, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not showing active interest in Jimmy Butler. The theoretical match for both sides is there as Pompey noted, but theory is just that.