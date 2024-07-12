Evan Mobley's Cavaliers Future: Comparing his progress against NBA unicorns
Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis is probably the closest comparison for Evan Mobley. He came into the league as a defensive-minded traditional big, but Davis always had good ball skills and showcased an ability to drive in open space, Later, Davis developed a three-point shot. Sounds like Mobley - he is great in open space and transition and is working to become a reliable three-point shooter. If Mobley can polish those skills and perform them with consistency, he could become a similar player to Anthony Davis.
Anthony Davis was one of the highest-rated prospects in recent history, so he came into the league more ready to make an immediate impact than the previous players. By year three, Davis was averaging 24.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game on 53 percent shooting. He was named to the First Team All-NBA and was fifth in MVP voting. Needless to say, Davis was already a star. His fourth season had relatively the same statistics, but he had already arrived as a top player in the league.
Evan Mobley has all the potential in the world. With his size and skillset, he could become as great as the players examined above. Being a "unicorn" isn't as seamless as some may think, though. It can take years to grow into their bodies and find the coordination and strength needed to be a superstar.
The players examined showed that it can take a few years to become a true star in the league, so there is plenty to be hopeful for with Evan Mobley's fourth season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.