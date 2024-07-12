Evan Mobley's Cavaliers Future: Comparing his progress against NBA unicorns
Kevin Garnett
Kevin Garnett is a more traditional big like Evan Mobley, so he may be a better comparison than Giannis. After his third season, Garnett was already a two-time All-Star (although this was a less competitive era in the late 90s). He averaged 18.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game on 49 percent from the field. However, in his fourth season - Garnett raised his numbers to 20.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while earning his first All-NBA appearance on the Third Team.
It wasn't until Garnett hit his mid-to-late twenties that he started to become a true MVP candidate and lead his team to success. Mobley has a lot more talent around him than KG had with the Minnesota Timberwolves, so he has a lot less on his shoulders. Mobley could play a similar role with the Cavs that KG did with the 2008 Boston Celtics when they won the NBA Championship - be a defensive anchor and score around 18-20 a game.
If Mobley could become close to what Kevin Garnett was in his prime, the Cavaliers would have a real chance at a championship.
Garnett has become one of the most common names attributed to Mobley's future, given KG's weakside defensive prowess and solid mid-range post-scoring ability. While Mobley has not achieved the same as Garnett did in his earlier years, Mobley's trajectory could catch up to Garnett with a larger role.