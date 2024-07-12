Evan Mobley's Cavaliers Future: Comparing his progress against NBA unicorns
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis is a two-time NBA MVP, an NBA Finals MVP, an 8-time All-Star and a 6-time First Team All-NBA Player. Needless to say - he is a future Hall of Famer. How was Giannis stacking up earlier in his career?
In his third season in the NBA, Giannis wasn't too different from Mobley. He averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game on 50 percent field goal percentage and 25 percent from deep. He was playmaking at a higher level than Mobley has to this point, but nothing unimaginable. Giannis did not make any All-Star games to this point in his career (like Mobley).
Then, in Giannis' fourth season, he made the first major leap. He was named an NBA All-Star, Second Team All-NBA and the Most Improved Player while averaging 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game shooting 52 percent from the field. It is unrealistic to expect Mobley to be as great as Giannis when he is not the first option on offense, so this type of jump may not be feasible. But Giannis wasn't able to reach All-Star levels until his fourth season, giving more hope to expect a big jump from Mobley this year.
If Mobley sustains his momentum from the Celtics series and asserts himself next season, then his leap could vault him into All-Star consideration.