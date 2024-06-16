Draft Watch: 3 frontcourt floor spacers the Cavaliers should target at pick No. 20
2. Kel'el Ware - Indiana Hoosiers
Another midwest collegiate prospect, Indiana's Kel'el Ware has drawn eyes as a project big with potential for a long NBA career under the right system. In his sophomore season, Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Though at low volume, he also provided above-average shooting from deep.
Ahead of the draft, Ware has been compared to Cleveland's own Jarrett Allen, though his improved three-point shooting this season adds another element to his game. With Ware's defensive versatility and shot blocking, the resemblance should draw attention from any team looking for a defensive anchor in either their first or second unit. The Cavaliers may view Ware as Allen's successor if the two sides part ways either this offseason or next.
While Ware projects to be a valuable shot blocker with upside as a floor spacer, the roadmap for him to reach his ceiling is a longer map than other rookie centers. Ware's focus can wane, and he can disappear on offense if he is not dialed in. If the Cavaliers implement a movement offense under their next head coach, Ware might have a large enough role when on the court to stay zoned in, but there is a risk.
Though Ware averaged just under double-digit rebounds, he has a slender frame for his 7-foot stature. Pairing Ware with Mobley or Allen could still put the Cavaliers at a disadvantage on the boards, but the potential for Ware to grow into his frame and develop into an ideal stretch big is enough reason to hold him in high regard on draft night in the late first round.