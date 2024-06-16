Draft Watch: 3 frontcourt floor spacers the Cavaliers should target at pick No. 20
1. DaRon Holmes II - Dayton Flyers
At 21 years old, DaRon Holmes II has built an impressive collegiate resume, including multiple defensive awards and steady overall improvement during his three seasons with the Dayton Flyers. In the 2023-24 season, Holmes averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds alongside 2.1 blocks per game. Of Holmes' 8.5 boards, 1.7 were offensive. The year prior, he grabbed 2.9 offensive boards per game.
Holmes' biggest improvement this year came from the arc. In his first two seasons, Holmes hardly shot from deep and hardly connected, either. In his junior year, Holmes showed improved confidence and consistency, hitting 38.6 percent of his 2.5 three-point attempts per night. The 6-foot 10-inches big projects to to be a late first-round pick, though his draft stock has risen in the past few weeks. Currently, Holmes has reportedly received a promise from a mystery NBA team that he will be selected in the first night of the draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rumored to be the mystery organization, promising Holmes he will be their choice at pick 12, but there is no certainty.
If Holmes is available at 20, the Cavaliers would be foolish not to consider taking the Dayton prospect. As the Cavs attempt to maximize Mobley, his ceiling is likely playing alongside another shooter. Whether Mobley is at the four or five, Holmes has shown every ability to fill in at the remaining spot.