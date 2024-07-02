Donovan Mitchell's former teammate is the perfect Cavaliers offseason target
By Cade Cracas
For years now, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley has been at the forefront of praise and honor from various teammates, no matter which organization he is a part of. The veteran guard helped establish Minnesota's winning culture, and though he is a longshot, would be perfect to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well.
In the 2023-24 NBA season, he was named the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award winner. This award recognizes an individual who exemplifies what it means to be a teammate and commits to "selfless play and commitment and dedication to his team."
This is not the first time Conley won this award, with his first time receiving the award dating back to the 2018-19 season when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies. Even roughly five years later, he has continued to be a class act on the court and in the locker room.
"It's honestly an honor," Conley said after winning the award in early May. "Anytime I get mentioned with the guys who are up for the award, I feel grateful and thankful to be up there. But to win the award is something that means a lot to me."
He has also won the league's sportsmanship award four different times in his 17-year career. That type of person is someone that any organization would love to have sporting their colors.
Not only has he been an incredible person, but his play on the court has translated to wins and success. This past season for the Timberwolves, he capped off a mark of 76 games played with just over 11 points, three rebounds and nearly six assists an outing. Even at 37 years old, the veteran guard has continued to produce consistent play for the team.
Mike Conley is the perfect veteran leader for the Cavaliers
Conley could be the man that brings the Cleveland Cavaliers over the hump in an attempt to bring a second ring to The Land in the last 10 years.
His ability to control the game with an elite level of basketball IQ, combined with his ability to shoot from anywhere on the court would be a perfect addition to the Cavaliers' roster. He would go perfectly in the starting lineup alongside his former Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell while also being able to be on a team that has two bigs down low as he had in Minnesota.
Both center Jarrett Allen and forward Evan Mobley would see no dip in production, given that Conley has had plenty of experience being around "towers" down low in the paint. With Mobley looking to grow and excel heading into his third year in the league, he could learn drastically from the leadership and teaching Conley could provide.
Heading into the deeper end of his career, there's a chance Conley would come off the bench for Cleveland if they keep Darius Garland locked into the one-guard spot.
With the Cavaliers being given a locker room leader, a player who's been alongside Mitchell in prior seasons and someone to guide the youngsters from a multitude of levels, this acquisition would be a no-brainer if the opportunity presented itself.
Unfortunately, there may not be an opportunity unless the Cavaliers throw the ship at Minnesota. He is locked down through the 2025-26 season after an extension was inked in February of this past season. With the Wolves' current salary sheet, they sit beyond the second apron, meaning they can neither aggregate players nor take on extra salary in a trade. Bringing Conley to the Cavs is a near impossibility, but if Cleveland can navigate the complex restrictions in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), then the veteran guard would be the perfect floor general for the Cavaliers.
Conley ended up with the Timberwolves at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, joining the team up north as a part of a three-team deal that moved him from the heat of Utah. With Minnesota's acquisition of Rob Dillingham via a Draft night trade, then Conley's availability could be available with the right cost. With a long offseason ahead, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to explore the possible paths to adding Conley to the wine and gold.