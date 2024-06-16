Darius Garland to the Spurs just makes sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Cade Cracas
What does Darius Garland's new home look like?
After being named an NBA All-Star in 2022, Garland has started to take a backseat within the Cavaliers starting five. His involvement on the offense has teetered, giving way to the likes of Mitchell and uprising forward Evan Mobley.
While the combination of Garland and Mobley almost certainly could've become a dynamic one-two punch, the superstar aura of Mitchell doesn't really allow for that at this moment in time. That's where the Spurs and Wembanyama enter the picture.
Garland and Wembanyama would create a lethal team for San Antonio with both playmaking, scoring and spacing helping to find successful play on the court. Garland plays the best when he has a big to toss the ball down low in case of an emergency.
Not only does Wembanyama provide that, but he also has spread the court with an elite level of shooting from the perimeter and from inside the arc. Having a primary guard that has been a proven All-Star before would give Wembanyama more tools to continue growing in his sophomore campaign.
Although recent reports have come out from the Cavaliers organization that they do not intend to move on from Garland anytime soon, the chance for a trade is still possible.
"I don't see why we should [move Darius Garland]...and the same thing goes [for the] fit of the Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen. There's a depth of talent here that's really, really good. And when you look at the landscape of the league and how long, like 82 games, we can't discount injuries."- Cavaliers President Koby Altman
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a long, busy offseason ahead. The long-term fit of their backcourt will be in question, and if the Spurs make an unbeatable offer, the Cavaliers may be forced to break apart their All-Star duo sooner than expected. It may be for the best, though, as the Cavs chase the NBA Finals with a new core.