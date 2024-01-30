Constructing the perfect Cleveland Cavaliers trade deadline in 2024
Step 5: Be aggressive on the buyout market
This final step technically falls after the NBA Trade Deadline, but the Cavaliers' approach to the deadline will be influenced by how they plan to approach the buyout market. Once the dust settles from the trade deadline, veteran players on losing teams will be working to secure contract buyouts to hit the open market.
Given the road map outlined in this piece, the Cavaliers should look to the buyout market to fill in the last couple of roster spots. They are under the luxury tax aprons, unlike most of the other contenders in the NBA, which means they can pursue players that those teams are now forbidden to sign under the new CBA: names like Kyle Lowry, Joe Harris and Gordon Hayward.
The buyout market may be unusually rich this season, giving the Cavs a chance to add veteran point guard depth, a third center they trust more than Damian Jones, and even a veteran wing; all of those needs could be reasonably met on the buyout market. That should relieve pressure for Cleveland to address those areas on the trade market.
That's the plan: keep the core together, don't move on from Dean Wade, and only make a trade if it brings back a two-way player who will actually see minutes for this team. If Caris LeVert is the cost to make such a deal, so be it. If such a difference-maker can't be acquired, the Cavs should stay patient and look to the buyout market to fill in the gaps.
The Cavaliers look like one of the best teams in the NBA right now. This is the plan to stay the course and aim for a postseason filled with more success than failure. The chaos of the NBA Trade Deadline can be used to this team's advantage and make them even better than before.