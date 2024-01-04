It's Clobbering Time: How Cavaliers logged their best win of the season
By Ismail Sy
2. The Cavs new-look offense
Since the Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley injury news the Cavs have a 6-3 record. A huge reason why that is the case is because the team has shifted the offense.
In the nine games since the injury news, the Cavs have dished out at least 25 assists in each game. Against the Wizards, they had 37 assists on 54 made shots, including 20 assists in the first half. Seven players had at least two or more assists, and every single player that played at least ten minutes, had an assist.
The Cavs are relying on each other much more, and the chemistry from this roster is growing every day. Guys are moving off the ball, and trying to get open. This is something that has to stay the same when Garland and Mobley come back. There needs to be even more ball movement, movement off the ball, and more togetherness on offense.
Part of the reason the Cavs started the season slow was because of how clunky the offense looked at times. Now, it looks like a dangerous well-oiled machine.
All things considered, this was one of the Cavs’ most complete performances of the season. The Wine and Gold will have an opportunity to reach win number 20 on the season, in a rematch with the Wizards Friday night.