It's Clobbering Time: How Cavaliers logged their best win of the season
By Ismail Sy
The Cleveland Cavaliers started 2024 off with a tough road loss to the Toronto Raptors. Fortunately for them, there is nothing better than a little home cooking to get back on track.
The Cavs are officially in the win column in 2024, as they crushed the Washington Wizards 140-101. This was the first of two games the two teams will play against each other this week. It was the best offensive night of the year for the Cavs, with the 140 points being their season-high, and the +39 margin of victory being their largest of the season.
The Cavaliers have responded well
The win also moved them to 12-2 against teams below .500. It was another balanced effort for the Wine and Gold, as they had six players hit double figures, including three players scoring over 20 points in Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell, and Caris LeVert. It also moved the Cavs to a stunning 6-3 since Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley went down.
This team has gone from one that could blow it up by February to one that is very much in the mix for a top four seed in the East. While this win did come against the lowly Wizards, there were some things to take away. Here are two takeaways from Cleveland's domination of Washington.