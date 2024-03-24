5 Unpopular trades the Cavaliers should explore this summer
The Cavaliers may make moves fans don’t love to improve their roster this offseason.
By Tyler Watts
2. Shop Darius Garland in hopes of a massive return
Shopping Garland may seem foolish, but it could come down to an either-or situation just like in the frontcourt. The Cavaliers could prioritize both younger talents, but in this case, it seems wise to go for the bigger star. Donovan Mitchell has made five straight All-Star appearances and was second-team All-NBA last season. Garland is three years younger but has made just one All-Star appearance and it came in 2022.
The 24-year-old is elite, but his production has dipped a bit this season. He is averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field, 37.8 percent on his threes, and 83.2 percent from the foul line. Garland is 21st in the NBA in assists per game and 61st in scoring.
It is still fair to question if Garland can be the second-best player on a title contender. The 6’1 guard will always struggle on defense, so he must be elite on the other end to make up for it. Teams will hunt Garland in the playoffs, especially if he is the team’s best player. Can he hold up?
Darius Garland would fetch a monster return if the Cavs made him available. It could be enough to add a star and a role player to improve their roster. It only works if Cleveland can convince Donovan Mitchell to stay long-term.