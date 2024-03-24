5 Unpopular trades the Cavaliers should explore this summer
The Cavaliers may make moves fans don’t love to improve their roster this offseason.
By Tyler Watts
3. Trade Allen to let Mobley take over at 5
The Cavaliers have been successful over the last two years, but it feels like they have a ceiling in part because of their frontcourt pairing. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has only played Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley 553 minutes together this season, which is their 28th most used two-man combination. Part of that is injuries, but there is also plenty of evidence to the duo lacking effectiveness.
The Cavs have an elite 106.7 defensive rating but sit at just a 109.1 offensive rating with Allen and Mobley on the floor. If those were their numbers for the season, Cleveland would be 27th on offense and first in defense. The Cavaliers have a 4.1 net rating this year, but just 2.4 when Allen and Mobley share the floor.
Another playoff failure will force the front office to take a hard look at their partnership. Allen does not shoot threes, and Mobley has connected on just 31.4 percent this season. Having two big men who cannot shoot is problematic in a league that prioritizes floor spacing.
The Cavs likely have five more years of team control on Mobley and just two on Allen. It is a no-brainer to keep the younger talent and explore the trade market for the All-Star. It will be unfavorable and difficult but could be a necessity if the Cavaliers want to take the next step.