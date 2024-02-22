10 Teams who could steal Donovan Mitchell away from the Cavaliers this summer
By Tyler Watts
1. The Thunder believe Donovan Mitchell is the missing piece
Oklahoma City owns the largest war chest of draft capital in the NBA. They have several additional first-round picks plus all of their own to trade except 2024. Sam Presti can win any bidding war, but when does he decide to strike?
The Thunder already have an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a budding second star in Chet Holmgren. Jalen Williams is on his way to stardom too. Oklahoma City already has a scary roster and adding a five-time All-Star guard could make them unstoppable.
Does Mitchell want to join SGA and the Thunder? It may not be the most attractive city, but they will be in contention for years to come. If the goal is winning a championship, they may be the best destination over the next decade.
The Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep Donovan Mitchell, but the ball will be in his court this summer. They will offer an extension. If Mitchell signs it, he will remain in Cleveland for years to come. The franchise has to explore his trade market if he declines. The Cavaliers' best chance of keeping him is a deep playoff run. Decision time is coming quickly, so stay tuned for all the latest.