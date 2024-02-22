10 Teams who could steal Donovan Mitchell away from the Cavaliers this summer
By Tyler Watts
2. Donovan Mitchell gets his homecoming on the Knicks
The flirtation between Mitchell and the Knicks goes back years. They were one of the top suitors when the Jazz shipped him to Cleveland, but the same issues remain. Does the five-time All-Star return home this summer? The Knicks have the assets, but do they go all-in on Mitchell?
New York could trade all of their first-round draft picks plus four additional selections to get a star. They have been hesitant and focused on fit in the past. There is no reason to believe that has changed, which could take them out of the running.
The Knicks were hesitant in 2022 because they were unsure of his fit next to Jalen Brunson in the backcourt. Brunson has ascended into an All-Star in the Big Apple and is unquestionably their best player. The Knicks have zero reason to dump him, so they would have to believe in the fit to make this trade.
No matter how much Donovan Mitchell wants to play for the Knicks, they are not the most likely team to trade for him. There is one franchise that can make any move and looks like a contender for years to come. If they come knocking, Mitchell will have a difficult time turning down the chance to join what they are building in OKC.