10 Teams who could steal Donovan Mitchell away from the Cavaliers this summer
These teams could trade for Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell this summer.
By Tyler Watts
5. New Orleans Pelicans are searching for the right pieces
Things could change significantly in the Big Easy if the Pelicans fail to make a playoff run. They have Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and C.J. McCollum, but have made the playoffs just once and have not won a postseason series. If they do not advance beyond the first round in 2024, the Pelicans will be searching for a star this summer.
The Pels have all of their own first-round draft picks plus three from other teams and two favorable swaps. Their roster has plenty of young talent too. New Orleans could get involved in any blockbuster, but cannot give up so much that they are unable to compete for a championship.
Would Donovan Mitchell want to play for the Pelicans? Ownership would have to show a willingness to spend, and the front office must put enough pieces around him. The injury histories for Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram could be problematic, but there is certainly intrigue to what the Pelicans are building.
The New Orleans Pelicans should be viewed as more of a wildcard than a legitimate threat to steal Donovan Mitchell at this stage. They have plenty to prove and some convincing to do. Mitchell is more likely to be attracted to a situation with legit stars and willingness to spend to contend.