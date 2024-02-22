10 Teams who could steal Donovan Mitchell away from the Cavaliers this summer
These teams could trade for Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell this summer.
By Tyler Watts
Will try everything but likely not the right match for the Cavaliers
Two franchises are extremely eager to add a star this summer, but do they have enough to land Donovan Mitchell? Even if they find the right package, is the five-time All-Star the perfect fit for their franchise? These are questions both franchises should be asking.
7. Philadelphia 76ers
Daryl Morey is never afraid to call on a star player. Philadelphia has a ton of cap space and roster flexibility this summer. They want a third star to put next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Mitchell would certainly give them three All-NBA candidates, but the Sixers are likely a bit light on assets.
They could trade four first-round draft picks but would have no players to offer Cleveland. The Cavs have Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. They want to compete for a championship, and Philadelphia has no talent to offer in return.
6. Houston Rockets
The Rockets have two Brooklyn draft picks plus two of their own to offer in a blockbuster trade. Add in young talent and salary-filler to make Houston’s offer quite enticing. It is more Mitchell’s fit and desire to be Houston that would create questions here.
The Rockets are not title contenders and putting him next to Fred VanVleet gives Houston a small backcourt duo. Does Mitchell want to go to Houston and risk it being a worse situation than Cleveland? It seems unlikely.
The following five teams have legitimate shots at trading for Donovan Mitchell this summer.