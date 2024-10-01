Cavaliers star guard rejects offseason trade rumors at media day
The start of the Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason seemed to be lined up for a monumental shift in the organization.
A shocking report named Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen as potential trade candidates after the Cavs fell in five games to the Boston Celtics in round two of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cavaliers refuted the claims and committed to the core, first re-signing Donovan Mitchell to a maximum extension, followed by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Cleveland stayed silent in the offseason, sticking to a plan of internal development under a new coaching staff led by Kenny Atkinson.
Despite some glaring flaws with the roster, the Cavaliers are focused on another year of growth and cohesion. In the pre-media day availability, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman and Atkinson said that continuity is key to the organization this season, another indicator that the Cavaliers were never entertaining a divorce for the core four.
The initial report never suggested the Cavaliers wanted to move on from Garland, however. Instead, it stated that Garland's representation at Klutch Sports were prepared to approach the Cavs' front office and discuss a trade opportunity for the All-Star guard if Mitchell extended. It reported that Klutch believed a backcourt pair of Garland and Mitchell would hold back DG's potential accolades and earnings.
Thus, while Cleveland was reluctant to move Garland, it seemed like a potential inevitability that the Cavs' star point guard would force his way out of town. At media day, though, Garland addressed these rumors publicly for the first time and set the record straight.
Garland shuts down trade rumors
The Cavaliers were offered hefty packages for Garland but continually refused. The San Antonio Spurs were favorites to land the All-Star, reportedly offering two top-10 picks in this year's draft in exchange, but once again the Cavaliers refused.
Cleveland's constant commitment hinted that Garland was not pushing for a deal. The Cavs were certainly receiving offers comparable to his value, so denying them suggested the report was faulty. At media day, Garland finally spoke against the claims.
"Had a talk with Koby, and he was pretty upset about it. I told him that I wanted to be here, and he knows that as well, so it wasn't a really long conversation... it was definitely false."- Darius Garland
Garland's words echoed the Cavs' stance throughout the offseason: the claims were frivolous, and Garland was here to stay. Darius was Cleveland's first All-Star selection since LeBron James in 2018 and ushered in the modern era of Cavs basketball. While during the months without an answer it seemed that Garland might be happier elsewhere, his rebuttal likely brings relief to a vast majority of the fanbase.
On the Cavaliers backcourt
Darius did not stop at denying trade rumors, either. He spoke about his perspective on his fit alongside Mitchell, saying that he believes it is getting better every year.
"I think it's working if we keep improving every year... a lot of people don't see what we have outside the court, as well. We have a real relationship outside of the court... I mean, that's my brother."- Darius Garland
Before the barrage of trade rumors hit the Cavaliers, Garland's dedication to the city and franchise was never in question. Garland's attitude on the court always lifted up his teammates, so his positive perspective and relationship with Mitchell are unsurprising.
After the months of speculation, it is finally time to close the chapter on Garland trade rumors. Garland acknowledged that social media and commentators would still question the fit, but the Cavaliers organization and the players have made it clear: if they win, they want to win together.
For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers are set and building toward a championship with the core in place. Darius Garland ignited the newest Cavaliers' rise to prominence, and it appears he intends to see it to the end.