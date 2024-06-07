Cavaliers season round-up: 5 best games of the 2023-24 season
1. February 27th, 2024 vs Dallas Mavericks. Max Strus' miracle heave
Cleveland fans will never forget the Cavaliers February 27 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavs were off to a great start as a Donovan Mitchell three pointer gave them a 56-41 lead with 3:10 left in the first half. Then, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were locked in that night, and the two of them willed the Dallas Mavericks back into the game.
What started as a back-and-forth fourth quarter started to turn in the Mavericks favor, and things were looking down as the Mavs took a 108-98 lead with 4:38 left in the game. With the Cavaliers getting more desperate, Max Strus would have an out-of-body final four minutes to the game as he shot the Cavaliers back into it.
Max Strus hit four three pointers in a span of 67 seconds as he brought the Cavs back within one point. They trailed 113-112 with 2:35 in the game, but surely the Cavaliers three-point magic would run out? Not yet - Donovan Mitchell would then hit two three pointers down the stretch to give the Cavs a 118-115 lead with 29 seconds left in the game.
But the Mavericks weren't going to lay down and give up. Kyrie Irving would hit a floater, followed by a Cavs turnover, then P.J Washington would hit a go-ahead layup with 2.1 seconds left off a Luka Doncic pass. The Cavs three-point lead had turned into a one-point deficit in 27 seconds.
The Cavaliers were out of timeouts with 2.1 seconds left, and they had no choice but to pass the ball into Mobley who passed it back to Max Strus and have him heave up a 59 foot shot, almost 3/4 of the court. The Basketball Gods were on the Cavs side this night, as Strus' shot miraculously went in.
Cleveland Cavalier fans in attendance experienced a night they will never forget as the Cavs would win 121-119. Luka scored 45 points and Kyrie Irving added 30, but it wasn't enough. The Cavs three-point barrage overcame Dallas as Mitchell scored 31 points, shooting 7-11 of deep, and Strus scored 21 points while shooting seven-of-10 from three-point range.
Despite a difficult exit and rumor-filled offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty to celebrate and appreciate from last season.