Cavaliers season round-up: 5 best games of the 2023-24 season
3. March 5th, 2024 vs Boston Celtics. Dean Wade's furious fourth quarter comeback
On March 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers were hosting the NBA's leading team Boston Celtics for a regular season matchup. It looked like it was going to be another routine blowout for the juggernaut Celtic squad, as they led the undermanned Cavs 93-71 with nine minutes left in the game. The Cavs were without Donovan Mitchell for this game, and it appeared they were overmatched without their star player. That was until Dean Wade took matters into his own hands.
With the Kelce brothers sitting courtside for their bobblehead giveaway night, Dean Wade left his body and hit five three pointers and scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead an unforgettable comeback. As each three pointer went in, you could fill the energy grow in the building and a sense of belief rise. Wade quickly cut a 97-88 deficit to 97-94 with two three pointers in 33 seconds. Then, he finally gave the Cavaliers the lead 102-99 with another three pointer with 2:34 left in the game. The Celtics would fight back and take a 104-103 lead with 36 seconds left. However, the following possession Dean Wade would cap off his historic night, with a go-ahead dunk to give the Cavs a 105-104 lead.
That would end up being the final score as the Cavs pulled off the unthinkable comeback behind Dean Wade's heroics. Wade finished with 23 points and 8 rebounds, while Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 12 rebounds.