Cavaliers season round-up: 5 best games of the 2023-24 season
4. April 30, 2024 vs Orlando Magic. Mobley's game saving block
The Cavaliers were in a must-win Game Five against the Orlando Magic with the series tied at two games a piece. The Cavaliers were on their home court, and there was a lot of criticism around their three stars after the team's terrible performances in Orlando in Games Three and Four. They needed to have big games, and all three of them delivered in huge ways.
Darius Garland made a statement in the first quarter, scoring 17 points and leading the Cavs to an early 33-23 lead. He reminded the entire league of the player that he can be as he was hitting step back three pointers and finessing his way to the basket. Garland would finish the game with 23 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds as he shot 9-16 from the field and 3-5 from behind the arc.
Donovan Mitchell showed great leadership in the fourth quarter as he steadied the ship offensively. He scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter with a lot of those being earned at the free throw line as he was relentless with his attack. The Cavs needed every basket and every free throw that Donovan gave them in this close victory.
The hero at the end of the game was Evan Mobley. Mobley made key plays on both ends of the floor to secure the Cavaliers victory. Paolo Banchero, who finished with 39 points, was torching the Cavs defense all game with his mid-range jump shots. So, the Cavaliers decided to make a defensive change at the end of the game to slow him down. That change was ensuring that Evan Mobley would not be switched off Banchero when screens were set. Banchero was taking his time getting to his spots, so the Cavs knew that they could switch on ball screens and then quickly switch Mobley back on him before anything could happen.
Banchero hit a jump shot over Morris to give the Magic a 98-97 lead with two minutes left in the game, and that would be his last possession that wasn't guarded by Mobley. On the next play, Evan Mobley would hammer a down a powerful dunk that would give the Cavs back the lead 99-98. The next two Magic possessions, Mobley contested Banchero to two missed shots and then followed it up with a strong layup at the other end to extend the Cavs lead to 102-98.
The Magic would get back in it and have the ball with 13 seconds left trailing 102-100. This is where the biggest play of the game would be made. Evan Mobley blocked a Franz Wagner layup right before it could hit the backboard. The Cavs would gain possession with five seconds left and secure the victory in front a raucous home crowd. 104-103 would be the final score, Mobley finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks.