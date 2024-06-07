Cavaliers season round-up: 5 best games of the 2023-24 season
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a successful 2023-2024 campaign despite dealing with multiple injuries to key players both during the regular season and the postseason. The Cavs went 48-34, which was a strong record with Donovan Mitchell missing 27 games, Darius Garland missing 25 games and Evan Mobley missing 32 games.
From January 3 to February 10, the Cavaliers had a fantastic 17-1 stretch with many double-digit victories with both Garland and Mobley absent.
In the postseason, Cleveland would emerge victorious in their first round matchup against the Orlando Magic, winning their first playoff series since 2018. Advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs was a great accomplishment that is hopefully just the start for this group of players. They showed signs of being an elite team if they can stay healthy and develop more consistent chemistry.
The Cavaliers season was full of jaw-dropping moments and unforgettable wins. From elite individual performances, exciting comebacks, to breath-taking game winners; let's take a look at the five best games of the 2023-2024 season including both regular season and the playoffs.
5. May 9, 2024 vs Boston Celtics. The Beatdown in Beantown
This game was a glimpse into how special this Cleveland Cavaliers team can be. It was Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and the Cavs were trailing the series 1-0. The Cavs needed a victory on the road to keep the series even, and Donovan Mitchell and company were ready for the challenge.
The game was tied at 54 at halftime, and it looked like the Cavs were in for a dogfight to the finish. But thanks to some stifling defense and great shot-making, the Cavs were able to outscore the Celtics 64-40 in the second half. It was a blowout on Boston's homecourt as the Cavs silenced the Celtic fans. Seeing the Cavaliers have this kind of performance against the number one seed in the East gave hope to this fanbase that the Cavs are on a path to becoming a championship contending team.
Every Cleveland fan knows that if this team is going to win a championship, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will have to play at an elite level. And that is exactly what they did in this Game Two beatdown of the Boston Celtics. Donovan was lights out, shooting five-of-seven from three-point range, totaling 29 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds. From 2:48 in the third quarter to 9:25 in the fourth, he strung together 15 points as the Cavaliers elevated their lead from 9 to 16.
Evan Mobley was exactly the player Cavs fans were waiting to see him be. He was elite on both ends of the floor, tallying 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks. Mobley was able to hit a three-pointer in this game, as well as finish strong around the rim. Caris LeVert was another star in this game, stacking 21 points off the bench as he got to the basket at will.
This game may not have had an exciting ending, but this full 48-minute performance from the Cavs was one of their best games of the season and definitely a performance that gives Cavaliers fans a lot of hope for next season. The Cavs would win this game 118-94.