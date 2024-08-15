Cleveland Cavaliers schedule reveals must-watch 2024-25 home opener opponent
The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024-25 regular season schedule has officially been released.
With 16 nationally televised games, the Cavs take the national stage against their three most recent playoff rivals, the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks throughout the regular season. Nine of Cleveland's 16 national games are hosted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The start to Cleveland's schedule mimics last year, beginning on the road before playing back-to-back for games two and three. Additionally, the Cavaliers have 16 back-to-backs in total, ending the regular season with a brutal back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. Cleveland will play 16 games through March 2025 before the final stretch in April. Similar to last season, the post-All-Star break campaign will be an unforgiving test of the Cavs' endurance in the final fight for playoff seeding.
Last year's late stretch left the team limping into the playoffs after numerous unpredictable injuries hampered the Cavs' mid-season efforts, too.
Ahead of last season's final game, the Cavaliers were in a position to potentially reach as high as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but an unforced loss to the Charlotte Hornets placed the Cavs back at fourth place for the second consecutive season.
Comparatively, this schedule's worst moments are fairly similar to the last. But, the Cavaliers enter the year with a dramatic matchup up north.
A familiar face on opening night
Cavaliers fans will not have to wait long to see a familiar face playing against the team. The 2024 season opener includes an exciting must-watch opponent from this summer's moves as the Cavaliers open their season on October 23, visiting the Detroit Pistons and former Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
After four-and-a-half seasons with the Cavs, Bickerstaff was dismissed and replaced by Golden State Warriors lead assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. Bickerstaff brought Cleveland to two playoff appearances and 99 wins over the last two years. As the team struggled to adjust to the postseason grind both years, though, Bickerstaff's security in Cleveland clearly waned. Eventually, the Cavaliers believed they needed a new voice and direction to unlock the next level for the roster.
Shortly after his departure, Bickerstaff joined the division rival after Monty Williams' exit. Although Bickerstaff's firing was an expected result of another short playoff berth and stagnant offensive efficiency in the playoffs, opening the season against a now ex-head coach will be a thrilling match.
The Cavaliers selected Atkinson as the next coach to solve the offensive struggles between the frontcourt and backcourt duos. Cleveland's unique mix of undersized players and oversized big men in the post has caused highlights and lowlights, and Bickerstaff often struggled to find the right balance. The Cavs have been hopeful that Atkinson's experience under Steve Kerr in Golden State and his time with the Brooklyn Nets will make him the right offensive strategist to maximize the core four's potential.
As both coaches begin a new chapter in their respective careers, fans will see a clash of two coaches with vastly different approaches to the game. While Bickerstaff is guaranteed to produce an elite defensive squad, Atkinson's creativity and free-flowing offensive mind will test Detroit's resolve. Similarly, the Pistons will push the Cavs to their limits instantly, picking at their flaws with an unchanged and unimproved roster.
There is likely no bad blood or malice from the Cavs against J.B. or vice versa, but the introduction of both coaches against one another will be a memorable night for Cleveland basketball. The Cleveland Cavaliers will begin training camp roughly three weeks ahead of opening night. Time will tell how much Atkinson can refine his gameplan and execution before he is ultimately compared to an ex - not the public introduction many coaches would envy.