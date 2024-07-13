Cavaliers: Paul Pierce takes credit for LeBron James' greatness in new interview
In LeBron James' first run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Paul Pierce and the fearsome Boston Celtics often stood in front of LeBron's Finals dreams.
Celtics champion Paul Pierce has been known, and widely criticized, for his takes on former rival LeBron since retiring. When James entered the league in 2003, Pierce had already played four seasons and earned one All-Star appearance with Boston. His experience and star power gave Pierce the edge over the rising star in Cleveland for a few years, but eventually, James surpassed Pierce.
In a recent moment on Undisputed, the 10-time All-Star stated a belief that he helped LeBron become the legend he is today during a game six in the playoffs.
"I truly feel responsible for taking LeBron - for helping take him to the next level. Because when [James] went to Miami, game six when we had them on the ropes to go back to the Finals, I think that was the game that took LeBron to the next level from that point on."- Paul Pierce
Pierce explained further that the crucial game six in the 2012 NBA playoffs in which the LeBron-led Miami Heat had to fight to keep their season alive, down 2-3 to the reigning Eastern Conference champions. On the road, LeBron elevated his game, scoring 45 points and adding 15 rebounds and 5 assists to fill the stat sheet in the 89-79 win. The Heat would go on to win game seven on their route to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder for LeBron's first ring.
Though Pierce and LeBron battled back and forth in the early years of James' career, Pierce's continued comments on James have earned him a lack of respect among online NBA fans. Many took to Twitter (X) to mock Pierce for taking credit for LeBron's success. While James was already on a clear path to stardom, this most recent suggestion may hold more weight than many others.
Paul Pierce's influence on LeBron James' greatness
Perhaps the best argument to support Pierce's claim is LeBron's own words. Upon returning to the Cavaliers, James named losing to the Celtics during his first Cleveland run an inspiration for his continued growth and training.
"Just knowing [the Celtics] helped me understand the firepower that you need in order to advance, and also how stars have to sacrifice in order for a team to win. And in '08, '09 and '10, Paul, Ray and KG, and those guys being superstars in their own right, to come together for the betterment of the team... That showed me what it takes to win."- LeBron James
James never specifically named Paul Pierce in the clip as a sole motivator, but Pierce was James' closest rival in his many playoff encounters against the super team Celtics. Over the course of 30 total playoff matches, James came out on top 17 times. Pierce was not LeBron's mentor or idol, but their constant postseason duels certainly helped sharpen James' excellence.
Calling Pierce a rival to LeBron is not a new concept, either. During James' time in Miami, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst released an article detailing the long history and feud between the two stars. James' teammate and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade cited Pierce as the "closest thing to a rival" James ever faced.
There is no denying that LeBron eclipsed Pierce's greatness even before James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. But, while James will undoubtedly be remembered as Pierce's superior counterpart, Pierce is not off the mark to suggest that the 30 playoff battles with one another played a role in shaping LeBron's legacy.