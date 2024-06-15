5 Most likely Cleveland Cavaliers to be traded away this summer
By Tyler Watts
1. Donovan Mitchell
There is growing optimism about Mitchell signing an extension and staying in Cleveland long-term, but things can change fast. The Mavericks were confident they would keep Jalen Brunson in 2022 until he bolted for New York in free agency. Things often don’t get messy until just before the breakup. Nobody knows if Mitchell will sign a long-term deal or decide to take his talents elsewhere.
The Cavs gave up Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round draft picks, and two first-round swaps to get Mitchell from Utah. They cannot afford to let him hit free agency and risk getting zero in return. If the five-time All-Star declines an extension, the Cavaliers must trade him to the highest bidder.
The ball is in Mitchell’s court. Does he think Cleveland is building something special or is his best chance to win elsewhere? The Cavs are his team, which will not happen in several other cities. There will be a max contract offer, and Mitchell’s decision will be franchise-altering.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will discuss multiple trades and fans will hear plenty of rumors. Much is undecided, and the franchise is eager to sort things out. It will start immediately after the NBA Finals, so stay tuned for all the latest.