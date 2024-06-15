5 Most likely Cleveland Cavaliers to be traded away this summer
By Tyler Watts
4. Jarrett Allen
The Cavs may not want to trade any of their core four, but things change quickly in the NBA. Giving extensions to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will make their roster expensive starting in 2025. Cleveland cannot be over the second tax apron if they are not a title-contending team.
To get there, the Cavaliers must focus on fit. Having two undersized guards and two non-shooting big men is a difficult formula to make work. Cleveland does not want to trade their superstar. If he is willing to agree to a new contract, it will come with the stipulation that the Cavs are serious contenders. That alone will put all options on the table.
Marc Stein reported Allen would have several suitors (subscription required) if made available. Could Cleveland trade him for the 3-and-D wing they need? The move could give Allen more touches and set the Cavs up to be more competitive in a win-win deal.
Other factors will determine Jarrett Allen’s availability. The Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep him, but it may not be the best move. Allen is entering his prime and the best is still yet to come. The Cavs can only trade him in the right deal, but they may not get the same luxury with one of their stars.