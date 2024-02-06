5 Cavaliers most likely to be traded before the deadline
These Cavaliers may not be on the roster after the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
1. Isaac Okoro
The 23-year-old was a top-five pick in 2020. He continues to improve but has not lived up to the hype. Okoro will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but paying him likely puts the Cavaliers into the tax. Are they willing to pay? It has Okoro in trade rumors just days before the deadline.
His shooting and defense continue to improve. Okoro has made 37.2 percent from 3-point range this season, and his percentage has improved every year. The 6’5 wing can guard multiple positions and could become the 3-and-D wing every team covets. He continues to improve and could add more to his game.
The Cavaliers' roster will get significantly more expensive in 2025 if they can keep Donovan Mitchell and sign Evan Mobley to a long-term extension. Avoiding the second tax apron should be a priority, which likely means dumping a key piece of their roster. Okoro could be that player, and the Cavs could move on now to maximize their return.
