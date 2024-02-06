5 Cavaliers most likely to be traded before the deadline
These Cavaliers may not be on the roster after the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
2. Caris LeVert
LeVert’s numbers are up this season as injuries have given him a larger workload. When the Cavs are fully healthy, their sixth man is not as needed as a scorer and shot-maker. The 6’6 wing is a streaky shooter and struggles on defense. Cleveland would love to upgrade and find a better fit for their roster.
LeVert is in the first season of a two-year $32 million extension. He will make $16.6 million next season, which may complicate his trade market. The Cavaliers would love to find a 3-and-D wing to replace him. LeVert’s minutes and production improved in the playoffs last season, but acquiring a more seamless fit would do wonders.
A trade could be beneficial for both sides. LeVert is best on a team that needs another scorer and shot-maker. He has averaged over 20 points per game for a full season and dishes out four-plus dimes every night. Several teams are searching for offensive punch, and LeVert provides it. His role is diminished playing with four potential All-Stars in Cleveland, but he has more to offer.
Caris LeVert could be a key salary-matcher in a more significant trade, but he is not the most likely Cavalier to be traded before Feb. 8. That distinction goes to a former lottery pick.