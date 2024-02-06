5 Cavaliers most likely to be traded before the deadline
These Cavaliers may not be on the roster after the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
3. Dean Wade
Wade has worked his way from undrafted signee to rotation piece over the last five years. His jumper and rebounding continue to improve. Wade is not going to drop 20 points or become a star, but he is 6’9 and can sink open shots. Having someone capable of playing 20 quality minutes off the bench is key for any contender.
He is in the first season of a three-year $18.5 million contract. It is fully guaranteed next season, but only partially for the 2025-26 campaign. Still, getting a quality role player making less than $7 million per season is not easy.
The Cavaliers would prefer to keep Dean Wade. The 27-year-old continues to improve but should be near his peak. He fell out of the playoff rotation last season but gives Cleveland some size and shot-making. Those can be key when the games matter most.
If the Cleveland Cavaliers want to acquire someone making $20-plus million, they would need to package Dean Wade with a larger salary to make the math work. If they are searching for someone making around the mid-level exception, Wade plus a couple of minimum contracts and draft picks may be enough to get it done. The 27-year-old could certainly become a crucial piece in a trade before the deadline.