5 Cavaliers most likely to be traded before the deadline
These Cavaliers may not be on the roster after the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
4. Ty Jerome
Jerome signed a two-year $5 million contract with the Cavaliers in the offseason, but he has been limited to just 15 minutes on the floor this season. The 6’5 guard appeared in the team’s first two games before suffering an ankle injury that has kept him out since Oct. 27. He had surgery in January and remains without a timetable to return.
Injuries and lack of playing time are nothing new for the 26-year-old. He was a first-round draft pick in 2019 but has not appeared in more than 48 games in a season. There have been opportunities, but Jerome is difficult to trust moving forward.
He is making $2.4 million this season and is under contract at $2.5 million for the 2024-25 campaign. Can they find a team willing to take on next year’s salary? Jerome is a plus-shooter who has shown promise. Cleveland would need a franchise that believes he can be part of their rotation when healthy.
The Cleveland Cavaliers cannot just trade near minimum salaries if they want to improve their roster before the deadline, which puts these players firmly on the trade block. Can the front office flip their role players making more money for upgrades?