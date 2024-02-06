5 Cavaliers most likely to be traded before the deadline
These Cavaliers may not be on the roster after the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on fire and charging up the standings. They have won 14 of their last 15 games as they are finally healthy. Donovan Mitchell made his fifth straight All-Star appearance, and the Cavs want to contend for a championship. They are currently tied for second in the Eastern Conference but need some reinforcements to make a deep playoff run.
The trade deadline is on Feb. 8, so there is no time to waste. Cleveland has a strong core four but should be searching for upgrades behind them. This could be the Cavaliers' final chance at contention as a Mitchell contract decision awaits this summer. They must get it right at the deadline if they want to keep this core together.
Who could Cleveland trade? The Cavs will be focused on improving their roster. Their core four is off limits, but these players may have new homes after Thursday’s deadline.
5. Damian Jones
Jones has barely played, despite the Cavs' injuries. His 141 total minutes are 13th on the team, and the 28-year-old should be in the middle of his prime. There is no banking on his upside at this stage. The 6’11 big man is what he is.
Jones is on a $2.5 million expiring contract and could be used as a salary-matcher in virtually any trade where Cleveland needs to send out a bit of extra money to make the deal work. He was traded from Utah to Cleveland in the offseason for cash. He has done little to improve his value, so the 6’11 big man would just be a throw-in in any deal.
The Cleveland Cavaliers may try to keep him and insert a point guard who has struggled to stay healthy and is under contract for next season. Their limited assets may prevent it, but the franchise would certainly rather move the guard.