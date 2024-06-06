Cleveland Cavaliers: Making the case to keep Garland and Allen around
By John Suchan
Darius Garland shouldn't be traded
A couple of weeks ago, there were reports circulating that Darius Garland's agent from Klutch Sports Rich Paul would discuss a potential trade of his client with the Cavs front office if the Cavs other guard Donovan Mitchell signed a contract extension with the team. I'm not sold on Garland's eagerness to skip town.
Garland, like Allen, has been an important member of this young Cavs team, and Garland has never made any public statements suggesting he wants out. Many Cleveland fans and analysts now think that this "core four" can't function as one fluid basketball unit.
Maybe roles have changed a bit since Mitchell came to the squad two seasons ago, but this collective group has continued to improve each season. They are more consistent and winning games. Much of the disconnect on this team has had to do with their former coach J.B. Bickerstaff's lack of being a talented coach.
Current skeptics of this Cavs team are pointing to how they can have talented players, but the fit and playstyle cannot lead to winning in the playoffs. Why again break up the band when there is clear talent? The organization will bring in a new coach and philosophy. That move will make a positive impact on this team moving into the 2024-25 campaign.
If things look worse a year from now, then the Cleveland Cavaliers should start looking at a new path. To do that now, especially when discussing Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen with a new coach on the ways is a gloomy overreaction to the growing pains of an aspiring contender.