Cleveland Cavaliers Legacy: 3 greatest Point Guards in franchise history
Point Guard No. 1 - Kyrie Irving (2011 - 2017)
In six years with Cleveland, Kyrie Irving accomplished what no other point guard has ever done. Not only did he usher in a new era of Cavs basketball as the 2011-12 rookie of the year, Irving played a irreplaceable role in winning the 2016 Finals alongside James and Kevin Love.
In his time with the Cavs, Irving averaged 21.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. His elite scoring constantly punished any mistake by the defense, and his passing was second to none for the time. Yet, above all else, it has always been Irving's mesmerizing ball handling that has defined his legacy. Irving's pace control, shifty moves and swift finishes will forever immortalize him in Cavaliers history.
While Irving's exit from the Cavaliers was less than optimal, his time in wine and gold cannot be understated. His four All-Star seasons in Cleveland included an All-NBA selection and an unforgettable partnership with LeBron James. Irving became debatably James' best sidekick, rivaling Hall of Fame shooting guard Dwyane Wade.
For as great as the other names on this list have been for the Cavs, nobody has compared to Irving's lethal shooting and determination displayed during the 2016 Finals run. Irving's game-sinching shot over Stephen Curry in Game Seven perfectly encapsulates his importance to Cleveland sports history. Irving is not only the greatest point guard in Cavaliers history; he is one of the most prominent figures in all of Cleveland sports ever.
