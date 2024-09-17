Cleveland Cavaliers Legacy: 3 greatest Point Guards in franchise history
Point Guard No. 2 - Mark Price (1986 - 1995)
In nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mark Price ranked in the top 10 for MVP voting four times and earned four All-Star appearances. He was also named to four All-NBA squads in that time.
The Price-led Cavaliers were one of the top postseason rivals against Jordan and the Bulls, pushing Chicago to the limit and testing each team's resolve. In the 1989 playoffs, the Cavaliers and Bulls battled to a game five in the first round (at the time, series were best of five instead of seven). The Bulls pulled out the win with what has become known as "The Shot" by MJ.
Price has since stated he believes the Cavs would have earned the win that night if they were healthy, saying Cleveland was overall the better team. Nonetheless, Price's Cavs tenure is an unforgettable piece of Cavaliers history. His partnership with Brad Daugherty and Larry Nance, Sr. created the first era of true Cleveland greatness, making the retro blue and orange Cavs uniforms a beloved part of Cavs memorabilia.
Price's ability to set up his teammates for success while still positioning himself to be an elite scoring point guard was a talent never seen before in Cleveland. While the legendary point guard was snubbed from the hall of fame, his jersey hangs in the rafters for good reason. In his nine years, He averaged 16.4 points and 7.2 assists. His 40.9 percent from three-point range also set him apart as one of the first truly great shooters in NBA history.