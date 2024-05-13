Cleveland Cavaliers injury update Game 4 vs. Boston Celtics & other news, rumors
After a devastating 106-93 loss at home in Game 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers look to rally and tie up the series 2-2 in front of the Cleveland crowd in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.
The Cavaliers overcame a fiery Orlando Magic squad in seven games during the first round of the playoffs, despite a poor offseason for their supporting cast on the perimeter. Through 10 games, the Cavs have the worst three-point percentage of remaining playoff teams at 30.5 percent. Additionally, they hold the worst rebounding average of the remaining teams at 40.5 boards per game. As they enter Game 4, Cleveland needs to turn a corner, depending on Evan Mobley and Dean Wade to win the rebound battle while Donovan Mitchell leads the way offensively.
Game 3 featured Cleveland's best rebounding and shooting of the postseason with a 13-rebound advantage on the boards and a 46.4 percent clip from deep on the night. Unfortunately, their luck did not roll into Game 4, as they shot 33.3 percent from the arc and allowed the Celtics to grab nine extra rebounds. Mitchell led the way on the scoreboard, adding 33 points, six rebounds and three assists to the Cavs' efforts. Evan Mobley followed with 17 points and eight rebounds, and both Darius Garland and Caris LeVert tied with 15 points.
For the Cavaliers to bounce back from Game 3, they desperately need to find production out of their supporting cast. Mitchell and Mobley have given consistent contributions, and Garland is beginning to come to form, but both Isaac Okoro and Max Strus have hardly added to the Cavs' efforts throughout the postseason. In an attempt to reclaim their homecourt dominance that persisted through their first four games at home, the Cavaliers must enter with a gameplan prioritizing ball movement and easy shots at the rim before expanding back to the three-point line.
Cavaliers Game 4 injury update: Who's playing?
Throughout the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Cavaliers have battled an array of injuries but have recently seen the return of 3-and-D forward Dean Wade after a two-month stint with a grueling knee sprain. Still, they enter Game 4 with question marks looming over four of their top players ahead of tip off.
Cavaliers injury report:
Donovan Mitchell (left calf strain): QUESTIONABLE
Jarrett Allen (bruised rib): QUESTIONABLE
Craig Porter, Jr. (ankle sprain): OUT
Ty Jerome (ankle sprain): OUT
Celtics injury report:
Luke Kornet (calf tightness): OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (soleus strain): OUT
Game 4 will tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time, hosted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and streamed on YouTube TV.
As the NBA battles to crown a victor, rumors and news have flown about with the Draft Lottery and potential trades this summer.